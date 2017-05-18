This Week in Health: Exercise Myths and Barre Class Benefits

This week brought encouraging news about exercise: It's a real anti-ager , you don't have to do it on an empty stomach and you can get a whole lot out of tiny movements, particularly in barre class . Here's what else caught our attention in health news this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

Molly Cranna for TIME

In a new study, people who got the most physical activity had markers of aging that appeared nine years younger than those who were sedentary.

Experts say that non-celiac gluten sensitivity—which is distinct from celiac disease—is legitimate. But that doesn't necessarily mean you need to follow a gluten-free diet.

A telemedicine abortion offers a cheaper, safe option for women who live in places with abortion restrictions, according to new research.

Molly Cranna for TIME

This ballet-inspired workout can improve balance, flexibility, core strength and muscle endurance. But it may not burn as many calories as you think.

You'll need high doses to notice a benefit, and not every brand is effective, researchers say. Here's what to look for in a zinc lozenge.

Molly Cranna for TIME

Do you really have to stretch before a workout? Is it better to exercise on an empty stomach? The authors of the new book Fitter Faster give the bottom line on the latest exercise science by busting 9 big fitness myths.

Getty Images

Infections caused by an uncommon superbug—one resistant to several kinds of antibiotics—are increasingly showing up in a Houston hospital system.

Underage drinking among teens has reached a new low, according to a new government report. Binge drinking, however, is still common.