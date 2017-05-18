Tech
Search
Sign In
PeopleRoger Ailes, Former Fox News Chief, Dies at 77
FOX News Channel Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes at the network's Manhattan headquarters on Nov. 13, 2015.
societyThe Societal Changes That Created the American Police Officer
Boston Police watch over the Liberty Bell that has arrived by Train
White HousePresident Trump Lashes Out at 'Single Greatest Witch Hunt' After Special Counsel Named
Donald Trump Delivers Commencement Address At U.S. Coast Guard Academy
Television'This Happens Literally Every Day Now.' Trevor Noah Can’t Keep Up With Trump's Scandals
Host Trevor Noah, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents The 2016 Democratic National Convention; Let's Not Get Crazy” speaks from the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Video Games

Check Out How Insanely Big This New Lego Minecraft Set Is

Matt Peckham
9:00 AM ET

Alright, I confess. All these Lego Minecraft sets I've purchased for my 4.5-year-old are pulling double duty. They're for daddy, too.

So it is with a mix of naked longing and anticipatory digital exhaustion that I bring you the biggest Lego Minecraft set yet: The Mountain Cave, in all its 2,863 pieces, 12-inch high by 20-inch wide by 11-inch deep, $249.99 glory. Take that, The Village, last year's record holder with a comparably trifling 1,600 pieces.

What you get for $250 — in addition to tendonitis — includes a winding minecart track with a redstone (that is, battery) powered minecraft elevator (plus two minecarts), a TNT blaster, both "first night" and mountaintop shelters, a rotating spider-spawner, a "charged" Creeper and a lava burst. If you want to light up stuff like the spawner, shelter, lava or various other thing, there's a movable light brick. And you can reportedly open the thing to peer at all the particulars inside.

Lego 

The whole thing comes with Steve and Alex minifigures, plus 13 mobs including a cave spider, wolf, baby wolf, smile, pair of small slimes, pair of bats, a zombie, an enderman, a skeleton, a sheep and one translucent Creeper on the verge of going kaboom.

You can have it starting July 1, says Lego, direct from the Lego Store. Just remember, if you're the parent of a Lego Minecraft fan much younger than the recommended age (in the Mountain Cave's case, 12 and up), that someone has to position those nearly 3,000 pieces, then once assembled, agree to maintain them, including minor-to-major restoration work when even younger household members opt to play "Lego Minecraft meets King Kong."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME