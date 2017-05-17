U.S.
Washington D.C.

9 Injured in Violent Protests Outside Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Associated Press
2:35 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The Turkish government and Washington's mayor are trading blame for violence outside the country's embassy, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security staff moved in to break up an anti-government protest.

Turkey's official Anadolu news agency labels the protesters Kurdish "supporters of terror." It says they chanted anti-Erdogan slogans as the president entered the embassy on Tuesday after meeting with President Donald Trump. It says Erdogan's security team moved in to disperse the protesters because "police did not heed to Turkish demands to intervene."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday that the "violent attack on a peaceful demonstration" is an affront to "our rights as Americans."

Emergency officials say nine people were injured. Police say two men are facing charges and they intend to pursue charges against others involved.

