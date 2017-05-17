Politics
Search
Sign In
GoogleThe 6 Biggest Things Google Just Announced
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Opens I/O Developer Conference
CrimeWhat to Know About the MS-13 Street Gang
MS-13 Arrests
National SecurityMilwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Says He Accepted Homeland Security Job
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke leaves Trump Tower on November 28, 2016 in New York City.
BizarreHero Teen Runs 71-Minute Half Marathon While Wearing Crocs
Donald Trump

Reminder: Impeaching the President Wouldn't Necessarily Remove Him From Office

Katie Reilly
4:12 PM ET

Questions about impeachment intensified on Wednesday, following reports that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into his former national security advisor.

Texas Rep. Al Green, a Democrat, called for impeachment on the House floor Wednesday, and at least one Republican lawmaker has suggested that, if true, the report represents an impeachable offense.

But impeachment is a complex political process that, alone, won't remove a president from the Oval Office.

Only two presidents in U.S. history have been impeached. And no U.S. president has ever been impeached and removed from office.

In order for a president to be impeached, a resolution for impeachment must pass the House by a simple majority. In and of itself, that's a steep hurdle, especially when the president's own party has control, as Republicans do now.

But in order to actually be removed from office, a president must be convicted by a two-thirds majority in the Senate — something that has never happened before.

Former President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998 on charges of lying under oath to a federal grand jury, and Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868 on charges of violating the Tenure of Office Act by firing the Secretary of War. But neither Clinton nor Johnson were convicted by the Senate, and both served out the remainder of their presidential terms.

While Democrats and other Trump critics continue to raise the specter of impeachment, it's important to note just how difficult it is to impeach a president — and how much more difficult it is to actually remove him from the White House.

If it happened, it would be unprecedented.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME