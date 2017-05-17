21 Luggage Tags That Will Make Your Suitcase Stand Out

Baggage claim carousels can give people (like me) anxiety. Will you be able to spot your bag in this flowing river of dark suitcases or will you end up leaving with someone else’s belongings by mistake? Or worse, will someone leave with yours?
Of course, as with most things in life, the solution to this problem is actually very easy and obvious: a luggage tag.
Think about how painless waiting for your bag to show up would be if it had a brightly colored tag attached to it that you could spot right away. And let’s be honest — it’s also another opportunity to stylishly accessorize your travel items, and we always take those to heart.
A personalized leather luggage tag is always a good idea. Your contact details can be printed directly onto it, so if you happen to lose your bag, it won’t be difficult to find you. We’re also fans of pairing your luggage tag with a matching passport cover for the complete look.
Here, we rounded up the coolest tags to help you spot your suitcase right away and get on with your trip.
Fantasia Accessories Rainbow Luggage Tag
Let everyone know you’re so over waiting long hours at the airport with this fun rainbow tag.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $12
Kempton & Co Leather Luggage Tag
Audrey Hepburn’s iconic quote is for all City of Light fans (that’s everyone, we presume).
To buy: shopspring.com, $40
Cleobella Mexicana Painted Luggage Tag
Made in Bali, this luggage tag features beautiful hand-tooled cutout detailing and a lined interior card slot.
To buy: shopspring.com, $39
Owen & Fred Personalized Brass Luggage Tag
Customize this metal luggage tag with your name and address, or even with your favorite inspirational quote if you like.
To buy: shopspring.com, $45
Barneys New York Luggage Tag
We love the sophisticated look of the multicolor, textured leather this luggage tag is made of.
To buy: barneys.com, $35
Men in Cities Beige Luggage Tag
This tag was crafted from durable vegan leather and can be customized with your personal details and favorite travel destinations on the double-sided interior panel.
To buy: shopspring.com, $25
Fossil Keely Passport Case and Luggage Tag Set in Floral
For the constant warm weather seeker, we love this floral leather set.
To buy: zappos.com, $50
Brighton Fashionista Luggage Tag
Every traveler can relate to this check-in inspired luggage tag.
To buy: zappos.com, $20
Shannon Martin Girl Designer Luggage Tag
The retro photograph and quote printed on this luggage tag will always remind you about the importance of good friends wherever you are.
To buy: amazon.com, $12
Kate Aspen "Let the Journey Begin" Vintage Luggage Tag
Start every new adventure with this vintage suitcase–inspired tag made from rubber with 3D details.
To buy: amazon.com, $7
Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost Luggage Tag
This Etsy seller lets you personalize your luggage tag with over 100 images or quotes like this one from J.R.R. Tolkien.
To buy: etsy.com, $16
Blue Floral Personalized Luggage Tag
This customized luggage tag is not just pretty but durable, too — it’s made from heavy-duty fiberglass.
To buy: etsy.com, $9
World Map Leather Luggage Tag
You can personalize this cowhide leather tag with your initials on the front and fill out your contact details on the back.
To buy: etsy.com, from $27
Personalized Leather Luggage Tag
We love the rustic vibe of this luggage tag — the stainless steel cable and thick, oil-tanned grain leather make it look so cool.
To buy: etsy.com, from $12
His and Hers Custom Leather Luggage Tags
The couple that travels together stays together (and deserves matching luggage tags). This would make a perfect destination wedding gift.
To buy: etsy.com, $25
Skagen Luggage Tag
Why be a square when you could be a sleek leather circle?
To buy: ebags.com, $35
Cathy’s Concepts Wanderlust Passport Case and Luggage Tag
Show off your wanderlust in this season’s trendiest color with this beautiful pebble-leather passport cover and matching luggage tag.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $65
MyTagAlongs Passport Wallet and Luggage Tag Set
This gilded set will distract from your desire to Instagram your boarding pass.
To buy: ebags.com, $19
Coral and White Luggage Tag
The bold chevron pattern of this tag is instantly recognizable so you won’t miss your suitcase on the baggage claim carousel.
To buy: etsy.com, $8
Camera-Shaped Luggage Tag
The photographer in your life will surely appreciate this camera-shaped leather tag.
To buy: etsy.com, $34
Kate Spade ID Clip
This stylish silicone tag is as bright as it is durable.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $24
