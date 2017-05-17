21 Luggage Tags That Will Make Your Suitcase Stand Out

Baggage claim carousels can give people (like me) anxiety. Will you be able to spot your bag in this flowing river of dark suitcases or will you end up leaving with someone else’s belongings by mistake? Or worse, will someone leave with yours?

Of course, as with most things in life, the solution to this problem is actually very easy and obvious: a luggage tag.

Think about how painless waiting for your bag to show up would be if it had a brightly colored tag attached to it that you could spot right away. And let’s be honest — it’s also another opportunity to stylishly accessorize your travel items , and we always take those to heart.

A personalized leather luggage tag is always a good idea. Your contact details can be printed directly onto it, so if you happen to lose your bag , it won’t be difficult to find you. We’re also fans of pairing your luggage tag with a matching passport cover for the complete look.

Here, we rounded up the coolest tags to help you spot your suitcase right away and get on with your trip.

Fantasia Accessories Rainbow Luggage Tag

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Let everyone know you’re so over waiting long hours at the airport with this fun rainbow tag.

To buy: nordstrom.com , $12

Kempton & Co Leather Luggage Tag

Courtesy of Kempton & Co.

Audrey Hepburn’s iconic quote is for all City of Light fans (that’s everyone, we presume).

To buy: shopspring.com , $40

Cleobella Mexicana Painted Luggage Tag

Courtesy of Cleobella

Made in Bali, this luggage tag features beautiful hand-tooled cutout detailing and a lined interior card slot.

To buy: shopspring.com , $39

Owen & Fred Personalized Brass Luggage Tag

Courtesy of Owen & Fred

Customize this metal luggage tag with your name and address, or even with your favorite inspirational quote if you like.

To buy: shopspring.com , $45

Barneys New York Luggage Tag

Courtesy of Barneys New York

We love the sophisticated look of the multicolor, textured leather this luggage tag is made of.

To buy: barneys.com , $35

Men in Cities Beige Luggage Tag

Courtesy of Men In Cities

This tag was crafted from durable vegan leather and can be customized with your personal details and favorite travel destinations on the double-sided interior panel.

To buy: shopspring.com , $25

Fossil Keely Passport Case and Luggage Tag Set in Floral

Courtesy of Zappos

For the constant warm weather seeker, we love this floral leather set.

To buy: zappos.com , $50

Brighton Fashionista Luggage Tag

Courtest of Zappos

Every traveler can relate to this check-in inspired luggage tag.

To buy: zappos.com , $20

Shannon Martin Girl Designer Luggage Tag

Courtesy of Amazon

The retro photograph and quote printed on this luggage tag will always remind you about the importance of good friends wherever you are.

To buy: amazon.com , $12

Kate Aspen "Let the Journey Begin" Vintage Luggage Tag

Courtesy of Amazon

Start every new adventure with this vintage suitcase–inspired tag made from rubber with 3D details.

To buy: amazon.com , $7

Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost Luggage Tag

Courtesy of Portland Leather Goo

This Etsy seller lets you personalize your luggage tag with over 100 images or quotes like this one from J.R.R. Tolkien.

To buy: etsy.com , $16

Blue Floral Personalized Luggage Tag

© Tangerine Forest via Etsy

This customized luggage tag is not just pretty but durable, too — it’s made from heavy-duty fiberglass.

To buy: etsy.com , $9

World Map Leather Luggage Tag

Courtesy of Stabo via Etsy

You can personalize this cowhide leather tag with your initials on the front and fill out your contact details on the back.

To buy: etsy.com , from $27

Personalized Leather Luggage Tag

Courtesy of acheeryblossom via Etsy

We love the rustic vibe of this luggage tag — the stainless steel cable and thick, oil-tanned grain leather make it look so cool.

To buy: etsy.com , from $12

His and Hers Custom Leather Luggage Tags

Courtesy of RSVP Handcrafted via Etsy

The couple that travels together stays together (and deserves matching luggage tags). This would make a perfect destination wedding gift .

To buy: etsy.com , $25

Skagen Luggage Tag

Courtesy of eBags

Why be a square when you could be a sleek leather circle?

To buy: ebags.com , $35

Cathy’s Concepts Wanderlust Passport Case and Luggage Tag

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Show off your wanderlust in this season’s trendiest color with this beautiful pebble-leather passport cover and matching luggage tag.

To buy: nordstrom.com , $65

MyTagAlongs Passport Wallet and Luggage Tag Set

Coourtesy of eBags

This gilded set will distract from your desire to Instagram your boarding pass .

To buy: ebags.com , $19

Coral and White Luggage Tag

Courtesy of Calliope Inc. via Etsy

The bold chevron pattern of this tag is instantly recognizable so you won’t miss your suitcase on the baggage claim carousel.

To buy: etsy.com , $8

Camera-Shaped Luggage Tag

Courtesy of Mapp of London via Etsy

The photographer in your life will surely appreciate this camera-shaped leather tag.

To buy: etsy.com , $34

Kate Spade ID Clip

Courtesy of Nordstrom

This stylish silicone tag is as bright as it is durable.

To buy: nordstrom.com , $24

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com