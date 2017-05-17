Politics
Search
Sign In
TelevisionHere's Where Twin Peaks Left Off 26 Years Ago
Kyle MacLachlan Twin Peaks in 1990 & 2017.
ImmigrationICE Arrests of Suspected Undocumented Immigrants Up Nearly 40% Compared to Last Year
TIME Magazine default image
PeruPhotographing Peru's Rapidly Changing Landscapes
10-edi-hirose-expansion-peru-pasco-blue-tarp
TelevisionSamira Wiley: The Handmaid's Tale Embodies Everything That Feminism Means
State Department

President Trump Is Sticking With the Iran Nuclear Deal

Josh Lederman / AP
1:49 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration is extending sanctions relief for Iran that was granted under the Obama-era nuclear agreement, while imposing new economic penalties over Iranian ballistic missile activity.

The State Department says it is telling Congress it will continue to waive sanctions on Iran as part of the 2015 nuclear deal. The decision comes just before the Obama administration's last six-month waiver expires.

By pairing the waiver of old sanctions with an announcement of new ones, the Trump administration is trying to show it's being tough on Iran even as it adheres to the nuclear deal for now. President Donald Trump has said he's reviewing the deal's future.

The new sanctions target Iranian military officials and others accused of supplying Iran with materials for ballistic missiles.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME