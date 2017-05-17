John McCain Condemns 'Thuggish Behavior' at Turkish Embassy Fight

Sen. John McCain condemned the fight that broke out in front of the Turkish embassy in Washington, D.C., calling it "thuggish behavior" and noting "we do not do this" in America.

Nine people were injured and hospitalized Tuesday after the fight broke out, reportedly between supporters and opponents of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan , according to the New York Times . Two people were arrested following the alteraction, police told the Times. One of the suspects was chargedwith aggravated assault and the other with assault on a police officer.

This is the United States of America. We do not do this here. There is no excuse for this kind of thuggish behavior. https://t.co/WsIln8gOX5 - John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) May 17, 2017

The clash began after Erdogan visited President Donald Trump in the White House, where he was received as a partner in the fight against terrorism.

Opponents of Erdogan's presidency engaged in another skirmish last year outside of the Brookings Institution in D.C., where he was giving a speech. The National Press Club criticized his security team at the time for getting aggressive with journalists and protesters.