US-POLITICS-TRUMP-COMMENCEMENT
President Donald Trump stands during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement ceremony in New London, Connecticut on May 17, 2017. Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump

President Trump Said 'No Politician in History' Has Ever Been Treated as Unfairly as Him

Katie Reilly
12:46 PM ET

In his first public remarks since a bombshell report that he asked the FBI Director to shut down an investigation into his former national security adviser, President Trump said that "no politician in history" has ever been treated more unfairly.

Speaking to graduates of the Coast Guard Academy Wednesday, Trump indicated that he will continue to fight what he considered poor treatment during his time in office.

"Over the course of your life, you will find that things are not always fair. You will find that things happen to you that you do not deserve and that are not always warranted, but you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight. Never ever ever give up. Things will work out just fine," Trump said in his commencement address on Wednesday.

"Look at the way I’ve been treated lately … especially by the media. No politician in history—and I say this with great surety—has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can’t let them get you down. You can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams."

The New York Times, citing a memo written by Comey, reported that Trump told Comey, "I hope you can let this go." The exchange took place during a meeting in the Oval Office in February. The White House has denied the report, which has sparked outrage among Democratic lawmakers.

"Adversity makes you stronger," Trump told the Coast Guard graduates. "Don’t give in. Don’t back down. And never stop doing what you know is right. Nothing worth doing ever ever ever came easy. And the more righteous your fight, the more opposition that you will face."

Follow TIME