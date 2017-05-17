Health
CDC and FDA Warn That Lead Poisoning Tests May Be Inaccurate

Associated Press
12:27 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

U.S. health agencies are warning that certain tests for lead poisoning may not be accurate.

Children under 6 and pregnant and nursing women may need to be retested.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday said all four tests made by Magellan Diagnostics may give results that are too low when used to measure lead levels in blood drawn from a vein. The FDA believes the issue may date to 2014. The agency says the company's tests shouldn't be used for blood samples from a vein.

The agencies say women and parents should ask their doctor whether they need to be tested again. Lead exposure is particularly dangerous for infants and young children. It can cause serious long-term health problems.

