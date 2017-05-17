Daredevil Nik Wallenda's Wife Erendira Is Going to Dangle Above Niagara Falls By Her Teeth

NIAGARA FALLS, CANADA: JUNE 15: Nik Wallenda walks the rope over the Niagara Falls on June 15, 2012 in Niagara Falls, Canada. Following in the very careful footsteps of his forefathers, Nik Wallenda has successfully completed the FIRST ever tightrope walk above Niagara Falls. Casting a lonely figure surrounded by heavy mist spewed out by the world's biggest waterfall by flow rate, the daredevil completed his amazing feat at 22:41 eastern standard time. American Wallenda, who wore a safety tether at the request of live broadcasters ABC Television, was suspended 173 feet above the raging waters of one of the world's most famous natural wonders. In just 26 minutes the 33-year-old delicately stepped one foot at a time along the 1,550 wire hanging over the falls. The brave adrenaline junkie even managed to finish the last few metres holding his long balancing pole with one hand and running. PHOTOGRAPH BY Laurentiu Garofeanu / Barcroft USA /Barcoft Media via Getty Images

(NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.) — The trapeze-artist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is planning her own stunt high above Niagara Falls.

Five years after Nik Wallenda walked over the falls on a high wire, aerialist Erendira Vasquez Wallenda plans to dangle by her teeth from a helicopter as it flies over Niagara Falls.

The Niagara County Legislature late Tuesday approved a resolution setting aside $35,000 for the act.

It's planned for June 15, the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of the falls into Canada.

Five members of the famed Wallenda circus troupe fell from a high-wire in Sarasota, Florida, in February while practicing an eight-person pyramid. Nik Wallenda avoided falling by grabbing a wire. Everyone survived.