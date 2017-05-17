U.S.
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionSnoop Dogg Just Surprised Jimmy Kimmel With a Huge Check for the Hospital to 'Look Out for the Next Kid'
2016 ElectionHere's the Election Map President Trump Should Hang in the West Wing
CongressDemocratic Lawmakers Call for Independent Commission on President Trump
House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) talks to reporters following a closed-door meeting with CIA Director Mike Pompeo at the U.S. Capitol May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.
viralUltimate Ice Cream Enthusiast Joe Biden Is Finally Getting His Own Ice Cream Flavor
US vice presidential nominee Senator Joe
Nik Wallenda Successfully Completes The First Ever Tightrope Walk Above Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, CANADA: JUNE 15: Nik Wallenda walks the rope over the Niagara Falls on June 15, 2012 in Niagara Falls, Canada. Following in the very careful footsteps of his forefathers, Nik Wallenda has successfully completed the FIRST ever tightrope walk above Niagara Falls. Casting a lonely figure surrounded by heavy mist spewed out by the world's biggest waterfall by flow rate, the daredevil completed his amazing feat at 22:41 eastern standard time. American Wallenda, who wore a safety tether at the request of live broadcasters ABC Television, was suspended 173 feet above the raging waters of one of the world's most famous natural wonders. In just 26 minutes the 33-year-old delicately stepped one foot at a time along the 1,550 wire hanging over the falls. The brave adrenaline junkie even managed to finish the last few metres holding his long balancing pole with one hand and running. PHOTOGRAPH BY Laurentiu Garofeanu / Barcroft USA /Barcoft Media via Getty Images Barcroft—Barcroft Media via Getty Images
U.S.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda's Wife Erendira Is Going to Dangle Above Niagara Falls By Her Teeth

Associated Press
11:55 AM ET

(NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.) — The trapeze-artist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is planning her own stunt high above Niagara Falls.

Five years after Nik Wallenda walked over the falls on a high wire, aerialist Erendira Vasquez Wallenda plans to dangle by her teeth from a helicopter as it flies over Niagara Falls.

The Niagara County Legislature late Tuesday approved a resolution setting aside $35,000 for the act.

It's planned for June 15, the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of the falls into Canada.

Five members of the famed Wallenda circus troupe fell from a high-wire in Sarasota, Florida, in February while practicing an eight-person pyramid. Nik Wallenda avoided falling by grabbing a wire. Everyone survived.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME