Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, attends a demonstration on the East Front of the Capitol after the House Democrats' sit-in ended on the floor, June 23, 2016. Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Texas Rep. Al Green called for President Trump's impeachment on the House floor on Wednesday.

"This is where I stand. I will not be moved. The president must be impeached," the Democratic congressman said Wednesday morning.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) on the House floor calls for President Trump to be impeached pic.twitter.com/yi1oPizkyI - Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 17, 2017

Green's call for impeachment follows a New York Times report that Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey—who he fired last week—to stop investigating Michael Flynn, the administration's former National Security Adviser. According to the Times , Comey wrote a memo after meeting with Trump the day after Flynn resigned , following revelations that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations regarding sanctions with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Comey wrote in the memo that Trump asked him to "let this go" regarding Flynn, according to the Times .

Talk of impeachment has swirled since the report of Comey's memo broke. Green said Trump should be impeached "for obstructing a lawful investigation" of his presidential campaign's ties to Russia in a release.

Today on the floor of the Congress of the United States of America, I will call for the Impeachment of the President between 9am & 10am CST. - Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) May 17, 2017

Green said the combined acts of Trump firing Comey, linking the firing to the Russia probe and later threatening Comey via Twitter constituted "intimidation and obstruction."