Walk Through the White House With the Obamas in a New Virtual Reality Experience

You don’t need to get a ticket to go inside the White House.

Felix & Paul Studios is giving viewers an intimate, inside look at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with the former first family in the new virtual-reality experience called “The People’s House: Inside The White House with Barack and Michelle Obama.”

The 360° video tour — explorable by clicking and dragging your mouse across the screen — begins in the Oval Office, with the viewer sitting face-to-face with President Obama. From there, the former president and first lady give you a personal tour of the White House. From the West Wing to the Executive and Private Residences, the Obama’s share their own personal memories of living in the White House during their eight-year stay.

“The People’s House” is available exclusively on the Life VR app and people.com/lifevr .

Co-founders Felix Lajeunesse and Paul Raphaël previously told PEOPLE that when creating different virtual reality worlds, they focus on the emotional connection users have to the narrative of the story — rather than a game-like experience.

“We’re trying to start from that place of more film-like immersion — experiences of presence that are more realistic,” Raphaël told PEOPLE of the inspiration behind their creations. “[It’s] more about how you’d feel in the real world or in a dream than when you’re in a game when you have a defined rule set.”

