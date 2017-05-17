Newsfeed
Raisa Bruner
11:41 AM ET

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is about to receive a generous donation from a famous source: rapper, cooking show host, and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg. During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, the music icon casually gifted Kimmel with a check for the hospital. The comedian recently spoke out in an emotional monologue on his show about the serious health issues his newborn son faced when he was born with a congenital heart disease in April.

"This is your show Jimmy, but I wanted to surprise you with something special," Snoop explained of his plan. "I saw you speak on your son as far as his health. So I wanted to come out here and make a donation to the hospital. We just want to make sure that we're looking out for the next kid that may need that help." Kimmel had expressly argued against the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act for the right of all children to have access to similar care despite the fact that it was a so-called pre-existing conditions.

"When you came out and set it up like that, I thought, 'Oh no, he did something to my car,'" Kimmel joked to Snoop. "This is so much better."

The two then discussed Snoop's distinctive (and customized) fashion sense and his upcoming album, Neva Left, which features a cover image taken of the rapper all the way back in the 90s.

