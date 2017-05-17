Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Texas12 Preschool Kids Burned When Teacher's 'Rainbow Experiment' Goes Wrong
Science Experiment Explosion
Late Night TelevisionWatch a Very Silly Brad Pitt and Stephen Colbert Contemplate Life, The Universe, and Netflix
Exercise/FitnessHere's What Happens When You Don't Exercise for 2 Weeks
Close up of man's legs and bare feet hanging over side of sofa
CongressPaul Ryan on Comey Memo: 'We Need to Look at the Facts'
paul-ryan-american-health-care-act-passed
hotdog
Late Night Television

You Can't Miss the Hilarious SNL Outtakes of Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer Zooming Around Screaming 'Trump!'

Ashley Hoffman
11:07 AM ET

Everyone wants more of Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer.

So it's only fitting that the outtakes from McCarthy's most recent Saturday Night Live sketch mocking the White House press secretary arrived on Tuesday night.

On Saturday’s episode, the now iconic "Spicey" character was on a mission: find President Donald Trump in New York City and confront him about the rumor that POTUS was firing him.

To film Spicer's motorized journey to the President, on Friday morning McCarthy zoomed angrily through the streets of New York City on her intimidation podium in character before hosting the show.

In the sketch, the character was pretty stressed, which is why he disrespected a hot dog stand. But it was nothing a break couldn’t help.

"I just need a couple minutes in a bush to get it together," McCarthy said.

Watch the citizens of New York cheer as Spicer rolls along screaming "Trump! I know this is where you really live!" at no one in particular.

Watch the sketch that aired on Saturday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME