The Hits Keep Coming

Zeke J Miller
1:46 PM ET

The hits just keep coming. Just 24 hours after the revelation of President Trump's discussion of classified information with Russian diplomats last week, the New York Times first reported that former FBI Director James Comey had drafted a memo detailing Trump's February request to him to go easy on former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, who is under investigation—at minimum—because of his failure to disclose payments from foreign governments. It was the latest crisis moment for the White House, which swiftly moved to deny the allegations—but couldn't offer its own explanation for Comey's contemporaneous account, which was quickly confirmed by other news outlets. Exhausted White House aides are reeling from the nonstop disclosures, as lawmakers on Capitol Hill amp up their rhetoric and calls for investigation into the Trump administration. Already, this has proven to be a distraction from the Trump and Republican agenda, and threaten to undermine even more.

What the Russia investigations may look like. Trump's secret Israel call. And a Spicer replacement?

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Comey Memo Says Trump Asked Him to End Flynn Investigation
The latest bombshell [New York Times]

Embroiled in Controversies, Trump Seeks Boost on Foreign Trip
Trump hopes looking presidential will help at home — that is if he makes it through the trip without another crisis [Reuters]

White House Denies Report President Trump Asked James Comey to End Michael Flynn Investigation
But questions remain [TIME]

There Are 4 Possible Types of Russia Investigations. Here's What You Need to Know
TIME's Tessa Berenson explains the options

Trump's Contradictions Are Creating a Credibility Gap for White House Aides
A lack of trust [Associated Press]

Sound Off

“I think we’ve seen this movie before. I think it appears at a point where it’s of Watergate size and scale." — Republican Sen. John McCain on the Trump administration Tuesday

".@GOPoversight is going to get the Comey memo, if it exists. I need to see it sooner rather than later. I have my subpoena pen ready." — House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz on Twitter Tuesday

Bits and Bites

Here's What Barack Obama Really Thinks About Donald Trump [People]

Putin Offers to Share Notes on President Trump’s Meeting With Russian Diplomats [Associated Press]

National Security Advisor: Trump's Conversation With Russians Was 'Wholly Appropriate' [TIME]

Trump aides eager to hitch ride on foreign trip [Politico]

Sally Yates: 'There Was Nothing Casual' About Michael Flynn Warning to the White House [TIME]

Kimberly Guilfoyle says she’s talking with Trump administration about press secretary job [Mercury News]

Trump Called Netanyahu, but White House and Israel Kept Mum [Haaretz]

What Is Obstruction of Justice? An Often-Murky Crime, Explained [New York Times]

President Trump Will Give a Speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia [TIME]

A Look Back at Donald Trump's Criticism of Hillary Clinton and Classified Information [TIME]

Why President Trump Can Share Classified Information If He Wants [TIME]

Read Jason Chaffetz's Letter to the FBI Requesting Trump-Comey Documents [TIME]

Wikileaks Source Chelsea Manning Released From Prison [TIME]

