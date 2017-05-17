cybersecurityWhy We Shouldn't Be Surprised If North Korea Launched the WannaCry Ransomware Cyberattack
movies

Michael Moore Is Making a New Documentary About Trump and He's Calling it Fahrenheit 11/9

Joseph Hincks
2:58 AM ET

Award winning documentary maker Michael Moore is shooting a new film about President Donald Trump called Fahrenheit 11/9.

The title of Moore's upcoming documentary both references the date of Trump's 2016 presidential election victory and riffs on the filmmaker's most famous work "Fahrenheit 9/11", which charted the run-up to former President George W. Bush's so-called War on Terror.

Bob and Harvey Weinstein — who released Fahrenheit 9/11 and which grossed over $200 million — have acquired the rights to distribute Moore's new film, Variety reports.

On Tuesday, the 63-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter to confirm the project. "Yes. I'm making a movie to get us out of this mess," he wrote.

In an earlier statement, Moore said about Trump: “No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked. No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie.”

More: Michael Moore Tells the Story of Meeting Donald Trump: 'People Think He’s Stupid — He’s Not Stupid At All'

Last summer, Moore — who has previously taken on capitalism, big business, and gun culture in the U.S. — correctly predicted that Trump would beat Hilary Clinton to the U.S. presidency on the back of victories in America's rustbelt states.

[Variety]

