U.S.
Search
Sign In
TelevisionRoseanne Revival Is Officially Happening at ABC
FILE PHOTO: Actress Barr arrives for the taping of the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne in Los Angeles
White HouseRead Jason Chaffetz's Letter to the FBI Requesting Trump-Comey Documents
US-TURKEY-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-ERDOGAN
VenezuelaA Grisly Day of Protests Across Venezuela Leaves at Least Four Dead
Venezuela Crisis
White HouseTrump's Contradictions Are Creating a Credibility Gap for White House Aides
Donald Trump, Sergey Lavrov
US-TURKEY-DIPLOMACY-ERGOGAN-SECURITY
Police secure the street outside the Turkish embassy during a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Dave Clark—AFP/Getty Images
Washington

Nine Hurt, Two Arrested in Clash at Turkish Embassy in Washington D.C.

Associated Press
May 16, 2017

(WASHINGTON) — Authorities say nine people were hurt and two arrests were made during an altercation at the Turkish ambassador's residence in the U.S. capital.

Doug Buchanan, a DC Fire and EMS spokesman, says two of those hurt were seriously injured and were taken to hospitals by ambulance. He said by phone that emergency personnel were called to the residence about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Dustin Sternbeck says the altercation broke out between two groups but he didn't elaborate on the circumstances. He says two people were arrested, including one who was charged with assaulting a police officer.

The altercation came the same day that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Donald Trump at the White House. The State Department declined to comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME