Politics
Search
Sign In
abortionGetting an Abortion With Telemedicine Is Safe, Study Says
The abortion drug Mifepristone, also known as RU486.
CongressPresident Trump's Agenda Slows to a Crawl Amid Latest Scandals
US Capitol Building, National Mall and Northwest Washington at sunrise from Library of Congress, Washington DC, USA
politicsWhy President Trump Can Share Classified Information If He Wants
Russian FM Lavrov in Washington
White HouseWhite House Denies Report President Trump Asked James Comey to End Michael Flynn Investigation
former-fbi-agent-james-comey-wasnt-doing-job-properly
president-elect-white-house-barack-obama-donald-trump
President Obama meets with Trump at the White House on Nov. 10 Pablo Martinez Monsivais—AP
White House

This Isn't the First Time President Trump's Handling of Classified Information Raised Alarm Bells

Julie Pace / AP
May 16, 2017

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump's disclosure of classified information to Russian officials isn't the first time his team's handling of secrets has raised alarm bells.

In the weeks before Trump took office, Obama administration officials were so concerned by the Trump transition team's handling of classified documents that they moved swiftly to exert more control over the sensitive materials, according to two former U.S. officials.

The officials said transition officials removed classified materials from secure rooms and carried them between buildings in Washington without permission. Worried about keeping tabs on the highly sensitive material, the Obama administration officials set new limits on some classified information and explicitly barred Trump aides from viewing that material in their transition offices.

The Associated Press previously reported on Obama officials' concerns about the transition team's handling of classified material as the Trump team prepared to take the reins of government. The new details about their concerns come amid mounting questions about whether Trump himself has been careless with the nation's secrets.

Trump last week shared highly classified information with senior Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting, putting at risk a source of intelligence on the Islamic State group, according to a current U.S. official. Trump has said he has a "right" to share information. White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said Trump's actions were "wholly appropriate."

Related

former-fbi-agent-james-comey-wasnt-doing-job-properly
White HouseWhite House Denies Report President Trump Asked James Comey to End Michael Flynn Investigation
White House
White House Denies Report President Trump Asked James Comey to End Michael Flynn Investigation

The White House did not respond to questions about the transition's handling of classified material. The former U.S. officials requested anonymity in order to discuss the handling of classified information.

The Obama officials said the Trump national security transition team did not follow protocol. The transition team was allowed to request and view classified material in secure rooms both at their government-run offices in Washington and at the White House. But Obama administration officials soon learned that Trump's aides were taking classified information out of the secure room at transition headquarters without approval.

One official said it appeared the transition aides were moving the information from the transition offices to the White House, a distance of just a few blocks. The Obama administration was not aware that the information was being brought to unsecure facilities or given to any third parties, but the officials said simply moving the documents without prior approval raised serious concerns.

Under the new policy implemented by the Obama administration, officials printed materials requested by the transition team at the White House and only allowed the documents to be viewed on site.

One U.S. official said the Obama administration was particularly concerned about the handling of documents related to the government's contingency plans for crises. That official said the Obama administration also worried that Trump advisers may have been making copies of classified information, but it's unclear whether the outgoing officials were able to verify those concerns.

The matter has opened Trump up to charges of hypocrisy. As a candidate, Trump repeatedly lambasted Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information while serving as secretary of state and vowed to put her in jail. He called her "grossly incompetent" and said her decision to transmit classified information on her personal email and private internet server disqualified her for the presidency.

Former FBI Director James Comey called Clinton and her State Department advisers "extremely careless" in their handling of classified information, but he did not recommend pursuing criminal charges. Last week, the president fired Comey, who had been overseeing the FBI's ongoing investigation into whether Trump's campaign played a role in Russia's election meddling.

Trump has faced criticism on this front before. In February, while Trump was hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Florida resort, they discussed their response to a North Korean missile launch while eating dinner in the resort's public dining room. Diners were able to snap photos of the discussions and the leaders reviewing documents. The White House said Trump and Abe did not review classified information in the public setting.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME