The White House is denying a New York Times report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey — who he fired last week — to shut down the investigation into the administration's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The Times cites a memo that Comey wrote after his meeting with the president a day after Flynn resigned following revelations that, contrary to his initial statements, he had discussed Russian sanctions with the country's Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on a phone call in December of 2016.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey per the memo, according to the Times . “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

But a White House official denied the report. “While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn. The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey,” the official told TIME.

The official emphasized acting F.B.I. director Andrew McCabe's testimony last week, where he said “There has been no effort to impede our investigation to date.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice declined to comment on the Times report.