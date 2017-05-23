Newsfeed
Raisa Bruner
9:23 AM ET

In advance of the June 9 release of her new album Witness, "Bon Appetit" singer Katy Perry finally popped into the passenger seat of James Corden's car to help the Late Late Show host out with his morning commute. During the extended Primetime Carpool Karaoke Special on Monday night, Perry and Corden banded together for a rollicking ride.

The ever-chatty Perry, who has been making the rounds on late-night and morning television shows to promote her new music and upcoming tour, chatted with the comedian about everything from her plans — which include being one of the judges on the new, returning season of American Idol — to her personal life and, of course, her music.

Fans were treated to a sneak peek of the Carpool antics last week, when a video leaked of Perry and Corden filming the segment while driving through L.A. and singing along to her previous hit "Dark Horse."

Watch — and listen — above.

