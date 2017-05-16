Tattoos can often carry a sentimental or personal significance — one only needs to look at the multiplicity of "Mom" tattoos or Justin Bieber's face ink as proof. However, if you're looking to get a tattoo that goes to the next level, consider the audio tattoo, which is exactly what it sounds like — ink that actually plays back sound.

L.A.-based company Skin Motion is working on an app that allows you to record or upload an audio clip that will then make an audio file design. After the sound wave design is made, users can get it tattooed on their bodies by a tattoo artist; once healed, it can be scanned and played back on the app. While Skin Motion suggests using the app to memorialize the voice of a deceased loved one, you can also get your favorite song or phrase, or in the case of this happy customer, the sound of your dog howling.

Watch the Skin Motion tattoo play back in real time below.