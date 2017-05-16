Suspected Shooter of Maybrook, NY, Police Chief Found Dead

Heavily armed police officers work near the site of a police shooting in Maybrook, N.Y. on May 16, 2017.

Heavily armed police officers work near the site of a police shooting in Maybrook, N.Y. on May 16, 2017. Seth Wenig—AP

(MAYBROOK, N.Y.) — A man suspected of shooting a New York village police chief in the shoulder and barricading himself inside a home has been found dead there.

Orange County officials say Chief Arnold "Butch" Amthor was wounded Tuesday morning in Maybrook, 55 miles (88 kilometers) north of New York City. State police Maj. Joseph Tripodo says the injury isn't life-threatening.

Police were investigating reports of a domestic disturbance when Amthor was shot. Police surrounded the home for several hours. Tripodo says officers then went in and found the man dead and nobody else in the house.

Police haven't identified the man or said how he died.

Amthor is the police chief of Maybrook and the neighboring town of Montgomery.