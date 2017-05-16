World
Search
Sign In
Photo LondonHow Photo London Is Aiming for Success
02-photo-london-Guy-Bourdian-Vogue-France-1981
russiaPresident Trump’s Classified Dishing to the Russians? Kremlin Media Aren't Buying It
United States Russia
celebritiesSandra Lee Says She 'Cannot Tolerate or Stomach' House Speaker Paul Ryan
2017 Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party
White HousePresident Trump Will Give a Speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia
Trump Attends 36th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Serv
Canada

Passengers in Canada Can No Longer Be Booted From Flights Due to Overbooking

Rob Gillies / AP
2:42 PM ET

(TORONTO) — No one who has bought a ticket for a domestic or international flight in Canada will be allowed to be removed because of overbooking under a new passenger bill of rights, the transportation minister announced Tuesday.

Minister Marc Garneau said the shoddy treatment of air passengers outlined in recent news reports will not be tolerated on any domestic flight as well as any flight leaving or arriving to Canada.

He says said the rules would ensure "travelers are treated like people and not numbers."

The new regulation comes a month after cellphone video captured a passenger being dragged off a United Airlines flight in Chicago after he refused to leave his seat to accommodate airline crew members.

Garneau said if airlines can't get a volunteer with a minimum level of compensation, they will have to increase the amount offered.

"When Canadians buy an airline ticket they expect the airline to keep its part of the deal," he said.

Minimum compensation standards would also be set for damaged baggage.

The regulations would additionally increase the cap on foreign ownership of airlines from 25 percent to 49 percent.

The government hopes to have the new regulations in place in 2018.

They are contained in legislation that must get the nod from Canada's Parliament, but passage is assured because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party holds a majority of seats.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME