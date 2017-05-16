Politics
United States Russia
President Donald Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, next to Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak at the White House in Washington on May 10, 2017.  Russian Foreign Ministry/AP
White House

Report: Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Shared With Russians

Associated Press
5:21 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The New York Times says the classified intelligence President Donald Trump divulged to Russian officials last week was provided by Israel.

The Times cites current and former U.S. officials familiar with how the U.S. obtained the information about an Islamic State plot.

Trump is set to travel to Israel next week on his first foreign trip abroad. In a statement, Israel's Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer said Israel has "full confidence in our intelligence sharing relationship with the United States" but he did not comment specifically on the veracity of the Times report.

The White House has defended Trump's decision to disclose information to the Russians, saying it was "wholly appropriate."

Follow TIME