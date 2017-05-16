Politics
Search
Sign In
moviesHere's How Alien: Covenant Fits Into the Overall Alien Timeline
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows a scene from "Alien: Covenant." (Twentieth Century Fox via AP)
moviesReview: Alien: Covenant Offers Ewky Creatures and Two-for-One Michael Fassbenders
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows a scene from "Alien: Covenant." (Twentieth Century Fox via AP)
Food & DrinkKids Urged to Watch Out for Sugary Candies That Have Been Laced with Drugs
Coated multicolored candy
Exercise/Fitness9 Common Myths About Exercise
pink weights body image health fitness motto stock
Key Speakers At The 2017 CERAWeek Conference
Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, speaks during the 2017 CERAWeek by IHS Markit conference in Houston, Texas on March 10, 2017.  F. Carter Smith—Bloomberg/Getty Images
National Security

Senator John Cornyn Takes Himself Out of Running for FBI Director Post

Mary Clare Jalonick / AP
2:09 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Texas Sen. John Cornyn has taken himself out of the running to be FBI director, telling the Trump administration that he'll stay in the Senate.

Cornyn was interviewed for the post after President Donald Trump fired James Comey. But he said in a statement Tuesday that "the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate."

A source familiar with Cornyn's thinking said the senator felt "obligated" to consider the job because a friend, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asked him to. The source declined to be named because the decision was private.

The administration has interviewed at least eight candidates to replace Comey, of more than a dozen being considered. Trump has said a decision could come as soon as this week.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME