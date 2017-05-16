Fox News Host Says She's in Talks to Become White House Spokeswoman

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle told a San Francisco newspaper chain that she's in talks to become a White House spokeswoman.
One of the co-hosts of the Fox News show "The Five," Guilfoyle said that her become press secretary, a job currently held by Sean Spicer, or some other communications job has been "raised by a number of people."
“I’m a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country,” she told the Bay Area News Group, which includes the San Jose Mercury News. “I think it’d be a fascinating job, it’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position.”
The New York Times reported last week that Trump had mentioned Guilfoyle to allies as a possible press secretary, though Trump had previously praised him as getting "great ratings."
A former prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles, Guilfoyle was married for four years to then-San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom, who is now serving as California lieutenant governor.