Fox News Host Says She's in Talks to Become White House Spokeswoman

Fox Host Kimberly Guilfoyle sits on the panel of Fox News Channel's 'The Five' as pundit Bob Beckel rejoins the show at FOX Studios on January 17, 2017 in New York City.

Fox Host Kimberly Guilfoyle sits on the panel of Fox News Channel's 'The Five' as pundit Bob Beckel rejoins the show at FOX Studios on January 17, 2017 in New York City. Roy Rocklin—Roy Rochlin

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle told a San Francisco newspaper chain that she's in talks to become a White House spokeswoman.

One of the co-hosts of the Fox News show "The Five," Guilfoyle said that her become press secretary, a job currently held by Sean Spicer, or some other communications job has been "raised by a number of people."

“I’m a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country,” she told the Bay Area News Group, which includes the San Jose Mercury News. “I think it’d be a fascinating job, it’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position.”

The New York Times reported last week that Trump had mentioned Guilfoyle to allies as a possible press secretary, though Trump had previously praised him as getting "great ratings."

A former prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles, Guilfoyle was married for four years to then-San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom, who is now serving as California lieutenant governor.