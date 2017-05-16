Sandra Lee , food television host and longtime girlfriend of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo created a stir in the television kitchen of Fox & Friends last week when she reportedly wouldn't let House Speaker Paul Ryan join her cooking segment. Now, Lee's raising her voice about her feelings about Republican House Speaker Ryan known.

In an interview with Page Six , Lee confirmed that she's not very fond of the politician.

"At first what occurred to me is that we are both from Wisconsin,” Lee said. “And I realized he is the one thing from Wisconsin that I cannot tolerate or stomach. I just do not stand for anything he stands for. I was so angry I was shaking, and I never had that experience before in my life or on any show. I love Fox & Friends . That was the only time that happened to me. I do not get angry for too long. He left the set, and I was back to Sandra Lee.”

Lee, for her part, hadn't anticipated the reaction from the public to her views.

"I have been really surprised about the reaction...I think it is because I have never stated my opinion. Just because I chose not to state my opinion does not mean I do not have one. When it comes to health care or childhood hunger issues, I am not going to be quiet, tolerant or silent about my experiences or my convictions.”