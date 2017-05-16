For her latest look — a short-cropped blonde cut — singer Katy Perry told Ellen DeGeneres that she actually turned to the famous comedian for her hair inspiration.

"So I went in to my hair stylist the other day and I said, 'I want the Ellen.' And I got it!" Perry told DeGeneres during a chipper visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show .

"You got it. It's a little beyond the Ellen. You went to Ellen and past it," DeGeneres noted, given that Perry's new 'do is especially closely shorn on the sides and spiky on top.

But Perry didn't seem concerned. "It's a little Ellen and a little Alfalfa," Perry admitted, mussing up her hair into the Little Rascals favorite's signature cowlick. She further explained that she had gotten to the point of dying her hair "too blonde" and it was falling out, so she needed a solution, which precipitated the change. "This is the destination that I showed up to," she concluded. Perry, of course, is known for going through a number of different hair colors and looks over the years, from pastel wigs to this current, simpler iteration.

Her new album, Witness , will be out June 9, which she'll be following up with a tour. It's unclear what hair color — or cut — the experimental pop star will have settled on by then. Watch her explain the hair story to Ellen, above.