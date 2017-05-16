Politics
Search
Sign In
spaceSee Images of International Borders Taken From Space
https://eol.jsc.nasa.gov/Collections/EarthFromSpace/images.pl?photo=ISS038-E-38300
White HouseFox News Host Says She's in Talks to Become White House Spokeswoman
Fox Host Kimberly Guilfoyle sits on the panel of Fox News Channel's 'The Five' as pundit Bob Beckel rejoins the show at FOX Studios on January 17, 2017 in New York City.
Video GamesNew Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, The Crew Games Announced
CongressTim Kaine: Two-Thirds of Senate Republicans Are 'Deeply Worried'
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) speaks on a morning television news show about President Trump's firing yesterday of FBI Director James Comey, on Capitol Hill May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
White House

National Security Advisor: Trump's Conversation With Russians Was 'Wholly Appropriate'

Zeke J Miller
1:01 PM ET

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said Tuesday that President Trump's conversation with Russian diplomats about classified information was "wholly appropriate."

It marked the latest effort by the White House to rebut a bombshell Washington Post report that Trump allegedly shared highly classified information with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in an Oval Office meeting last week. McMaster didn’t dispute that Trump shared information, but called it “wholly appropriate given the purpose of that conversation.”

The Post reported that Trump passed along intelligence given to the U.S. by a foreign partner in the fight against ISIS without that ally’s permission. McMaster confirmed that Trump discussed a specific city with the Russia diplomats—which intelligence officials said they feared would trace back the sourcing of the intelligence.

McMaster confirmed a key element of the Post report, that Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert reached out to the CIA and National Security Agency after learning of Trump’s conversation to give them a heads up that the sensitive information was discussed. McMaster said Bossert’s calls came “maybe from an overabundance of caution.”

Speaking from the White House briefing room, McMaster criticized the leakers in the story, saying “I think national security is put at risk by this leak and leaks like this.”

McMaster, who issued a statement Monday afternoon denying that Trump discussed sources and methods, and sensitive military operations with the Russians, said he issued that statement because of the nature of the report.

“The story combined what was leaked with other information and then insinuated about sources and methods,” McMaster said.

McMaster abruptly concluded the briefing saying that Trump couldn’t have revealed sources and methods. “The President wasn’t even aware where this information came from,” the national security advisor said. “He wasn’t briefed on the sources and methods.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME