Sometimes when it rains, it pours, including official confirmation of new Far Cry, Assassin's Creed and The Crew games in the offing, thanks to Ubisoft doing what amounts to a celebratory dance after an upbeat fiscal earnings report.
The France-based multinational games conglomerate isn't getting specific yet -- we'll likely have to wait until E3 mid-June to learn more. But it posted teaser images for Far Cry 5, The Crew 2, and an untitled Assassin's Creed game by way of the latter franchise's symbol above the words "A new era begins."
Far Cry is the company's sandbox pulp-adventure series, usually transpiring in perilous renditions of remote tropical islands or romanticized non-Western locales. The Crew, which debuted in in 2014, is that same open-ended approach mapped onto a mass driving sim with automotive roleplaying elements. And Assassin's Creed, the elder franchise by sheer number of releases (18 counting subsidiary titles), marries stealth-play and alt-history conspiracies involving civilizational infighting between vast secret societies.
If you want to keep tabs on things or just gauge reactions, you can have a look at just-launched Ubisoft forum threads for Far Cry 5, The Crew 2 and the new Assassin's Creed.