Tech
Search
Sign In
Exercise/FitnessHere's What Happens When You Don't Exercise for 2 Weeks
Close up of man's legs and bare feet hanging over side of sofa
CongressPaul Ryan on Comey Memo: 'We Need to Look at the Facts'
paul-ryan-american-health-care-act-passed
Video GamesNintendo Switch and 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' Dominated April Game Sales
Nintendo Switch Preview Event
Donald TrumpHere's What Barack Obama Really Thinks About Donald Trump
President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump talk to members of the media during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Nov. 10, 2016.
Best-Video-Games-So-Far
Video Games

Vote: What's the Best Video Game of 2017 So Far?

TIME
9:36 AM ET

What a half-year it's been for video games. As Nintendo closed out global production of its beleaguered Wii U, its hybrid TV-handheld Switch games console arrived to acclaim as well as sales shortages so drastic the system is still all but impossible to find.

Not that Nintendo's concomitant sprawling sandbox adventure for Wii U and the Switch stands alone in accomplishment or splendor. We've also visited dreamscapes scored with Tin Pan Alley tunes wherein the devil dwells literally in every detail. We've orchestrated troupes of conflicted adolescents who can project Jungian "personas" to do battle with everything from supernatural archetypes to their own insecurities and foibles. We've ambled through an anthology of remembrances experienced through the eyes of a departed family member on the precipice of their demise. And we've rifled through a mislaid phone to make sense of the tale of its absent owner.

In the run-up to TIME’s Best Games of 2017 So Far, weigh in on your favorites in the poll below. Here are your choices: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pinstripe, Persona 5, What Remains of Edith Finch, Nioh, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, 1-2 Switch, Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfare, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Yakuza 0, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nier: Automata, Night in the Woods, Puyo Puyo Tetris, Resident Evil 7: Biohzard, Hollow Knight, Thimbleweed Park, Card Thief, A Normal Lost Phone and The Sexy Brutale.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME