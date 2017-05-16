Jimmy Kimmel Will Host the 2018 Academy Awards

After hosting a successful Oscars ceremony that went off without a hitch* this February, ABC has announced that Jimmy Kimmel will lead the Academy Awards again next year.

The Emmy-winning Jimmy Kimmel Live! host and executive producer will once again join forces with producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd to host the 90th ceremony, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 4, 2018.

"Our Oscars team this year delivered a show that hit every high note," Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement. "Jimmy brought back the essence and light touch of the greatest hosts of Oscars' past. Mike and Jennifer's love of movies is infectious and touched every aspect of the show. This is the perfect team to lead us into the ninth decade."

"After just one year, we can’t imagine anyone else hosting The Oscars," added Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment. "Jimmy’s skillful command of the stage is invaluable on a night when anything can happen – and does."

Kimmel also took to Twitter to announce the news:

Thanks to @TheAcademy for asking me to host The #Oscars again (assuming I opened the right envelope) - Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 16, 2017

* Except for when the wrong movie was named as Best Picture , of course