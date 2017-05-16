Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
White HouseMitch McConnell: I Recommended Merrick Garland for FBI Director
Senate Minority Democratic Harry Reid Meets With Supreme Court Nominee Merrick Garland On Capitol Hill
Late Night TelevisionSeth Meyers Compares Trump to Nixon: 'I Am a Crook and There's Nothing You Can Do About It'
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 4
National SecurityH.R. McMaster: Information President Trump Shared With Russians Was 'Wholly Appropriate'
H.R. McMaster
Academy AwardsJimmy Kimmel Will Host the 2018 Academy Awards
89th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Movie: Legally Blonde, 2001; Play: Legally Blonde: The Musical, 2007.
Movie: Legally Blonde, 2001; Play: Legally Blonde: The Musical, 2007. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Late Night Television

In Latest Spoof, Jimmy Fallon Suspects This Trump Speech Was Ripped Off From Legally Blonde

Melissa Locker
12:01 PM ET

Jimmy Fallon took the opportunity to joke that President Donald Trump seeks inspiration from an unlikely source: noted patriot, Elle Woods.

Trump delivered his first commencement address as President on Saturday, speaking to the graduates at Liberty University, and Fallon couldn’t help but note a few (extremely common) inspirational similarities between Trump’s speech and the one delivered by Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) in Legally Blonde.

On Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon unveiled a video of clips of quotes from the two commencement addresses. For example, in the video, Reese Witherspoon’s character says, “We take our next steps into the world” while Trump’s speech said “you must go forth into the world.” They then both went on to talk about passion, having courage in your convictions, and most importantly, having faith in yourself and then ending with an enthusiastic “I did it!”

Perhaps it's a funny parallel, but it’s pretty much a law that commencement speakers have to include themes of passion, courage and conviction in their speeches.

Watch the jokes from the host's monologue below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME