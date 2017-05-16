Jimmy Fallon took the opportunity to joke that President Donald Trump seeks inspiration from an unlikely source: noted patriot, Elle Woods.

Trump delivered his first commencement address as President on Saturday, speaking to the graduates at Liberty University, and Fallon couldn’t help but note a few (extremely common) inspirational similarities between Trump’s speech and the one delivered by Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) in Legally Blonde .

On Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show , Fallon unveiled a video of clips of quotes from the two commencement addresses. For example, in the video, Reese Witherspoon’s character says, “We take our next steps into the world” while Trump’s speech said “you must go forth into the world.” They then both went on to talk about passion, having courage in your convictions, and most importantly, having faith in yourself and then ending with an enthusiastic “I did it!”

Perhaps it's a funny parallel, but it’s pretty much a law that commencement speakers have to include themes of passion, courage and conviction in their speeches.

Watch the jokes from the host's monologue below.