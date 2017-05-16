Man Saves the Day by Delivering Pizza to 'Hangry' Passengers on Stalled Train

A pizza deliveryman saved the day by trekking out to a stranded Amtrak train and delivering pizza to the hungry passengers.

Jim Leary heard on Sunday during a routine shift at Dom's NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Del. that some passengers on a stalled train less than a mile away had ordered pizza. That didn't faze Leary, who says he has delivered pizzas to passengers on airplanes and boats throughout his 17-year career.

"I was like, 'hell yeah, I gotta hook them up,'" Leary, 46, told TIME. "I know they gotta be hungry."

Leary, 46, quickly grabbed the two requested pizzas — one pepperoni and one cheese — and cut through private property, scaled an embankment and forded a small creek before he finally got to the train, which had stalled in Delaware on its way to Washington, D.C. By the time he reached the train, passengers were cheering him on.

One train passenger, Mitch Katz, posted a video of Leary approaching the train, saying he "got hangry and problem solved."

Stuck on @amtrak 161 got hangry and problem solved pic.twitter.com/vIN42GPR5H - Mitch Katz (@MitchKatz) May 14, 2017

It's unclear exactly who ordered the pizza. On Twitter, Logan McHugh claimed his brother, Wade, had put in the order and posted a credit card statement showing a charge from Dom's. Neither Katz nor McHugh immediately responded to requests for comment, and Leary said he just knew the customers were "clean-cut businessmen." Whoever they were, they gave him a $32 tip for his trouble.

"I'm just glad I was able to help these hungry people out," Leary said. "A day's work, that's all it is."

Amtrak said the train was delayed because of a mechanical issue and the passengers eventually transferred to another train and made it to D.C. more than three hours late.

Amtrak spokesman Mike Tolbert called the pizza delivery "extremely dangerous."

"We are glad no one was hurt and hope this is not tried again in the future," he said in an email.