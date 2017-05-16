Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
the big pictureI Love Virtual Reality, But I'm Also Afraid of It
Opening Day Of The Mobile World Congress
superbugsScientists Find a Rare Superbug In Houston
Friedländer's pneumobacillus (Friedländer's bacillus), Klebsiella pneumoniae. This bacterium is the cause of some respiratory diseases in the lungs and particularly in the bronchial tubes. It is also the cause of throat infections, as well as infections in the bile duct and surgical wounds. Optical microscopy x 400.
National Security'Highly Worrying': International Intelligence Officials Warn Trump Poses Security Risk
Burkhard Lischka
celebritiesThe History of Chrissy Teigen Making Fun of John Legend Online
2017 Time 100 Gala - Dinner
Music

Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Worst Nightmare Is This Song Playing at Her Funeral

Megan McCluskey
10:48 AM ET

Miley Cyrus wants the world to know that no one who is more haunted by the "Wrecking Ball" music video than her. During a recent interview with the Zach Sang Show, the "Malibu" artist played a game of "Marry, Eff, Kill" with her own repertoire of songs in which the 2013 viral hit came up in the first round — along with "7 Things" and "The Climb."

After declaring that she would marry "The Climb" because she's "down with" its message and "eff" "7 Things," she definitively killed off the infamous "Wrecking Ball."

"That's something you can't take away, swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever," she explained. "I'm never living that down I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball...I should've thought [about] how long that was going to follow me around. That's my worst nightmare...is that being played at my funeral."

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME