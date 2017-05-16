Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Worst Nightmare Is This Song Playing at Her Funeral

Miley Cyrus wants the world to know that no one who is more haunted by the "Wrecking Ball" music video than her. During a recent interview with the Zach Sang Show , the "Malibu" artist played a game of "Marry, Eff, Kill" with her own repertoire of songs in which the 2013 viral hit came up in the first round — along with "7 Things" and "The Climb."

After declaring that she would marry "The Climb" because she's "down with" its message and "eff" "7 Things," she definitively killed off the infamous "Wrecking Ball ."

"That's something you can't take away, swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever," she explained. "I'm never living that down I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball...I should've thought [about] how long that was going to follow me around. That's my worst nightmare...is that being played at my funeral."

Watch the full clip below.