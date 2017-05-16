Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the White House on Tuesday to discuss U.S.-Turkey relations with President Donald Trump .

Erdogan has said the U.S. visit could mark a "new beginning" in the relationship between the two countries, which has been rocky since the U.S. armed Syrian Kurds , sparking opposition from Turkey. Erdogan and other Turkish officials have urged the U.S. to shift its strategy in Syria, despite low hopes that Trump will change his mind .

Trump and Erdogan are expected to discuss the Syrian civil war, the refugee crisis and the fight against ISIS. They are scheduled to appear publicly together at 1 p.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.