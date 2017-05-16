Politics
White House

Watch Live: President Trump Meets With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Mahita Gajanan
10:12 AM ET

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the White House on Tuesday to discuss U.S.-Turkey relations with President Donald Trump.

Erdogan has said the U.S. visit could mark a "new beginning" in the relationship between the two countries, which has been rocky since the U.S. armed Syrian Kurds, sparking opposition from Turkey. Erdogan and other Turkish officials have urged the U.S. to shift its strategy in Syria, despite low hopes that Trump will change his mind.

Trump and Erdogan are expected to discuss the Syrian civil war, the refugee crisis and the fight against ISIS. They are scheduled to appear publicly together at 1 p.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.

Follow TIME