World
Search
Sign In
Academy AwardsJimmy Kimmel Will Host the 2018 Academy Awards
89th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Late Night TelevisionIn Latest Spoof, Jimmy Fallon Suspects This Trump Speech Was Ripped Off From Legally Blonde
Movie: Legally Blonde, 2001; Play: Legally Blonde: The Musical, 2007.
InnovationHow Cities Are Surviving the Retail Meltdown
Shoppers Take Advantage Of Black Friday Deals
White HouseMitch McConnell on the White House: 'I Think We Could Do With a Little Less Drama'
Senate Lawmakers Address The Media After Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
male-romper
@originalromphim—Instagram
viral

Pastel Rompers for Men Are Coming to Save Everyone From 'Basic' Fashion

Catherine Trautwein
11:30 AM ET

There was once a time when rompers were considered a fashion faux pas, but not today — today, one brand has launched their own vision of the onesie designed specifically for dudes.

It's called the "RompHim," and it "may just be the start of a fashion revolution," according to the Kickstarter page for ACED Design, the team behind the new clothing.

ACED Design's jump into jumpsuits is apparently the result of some soul-searching about men's fashion over beers, according to the company's Kickstarter.

"Everything was either too corporate, too fratty, too 'runway', or too basic," the site says. "Something was missing." And that something was the RompHim.

With nearly one month left on its Kickstarter, ACED Design has raised nearly $50,000 from 496 backers as of Tuesday morning, smashing its goal of $10,000.

Can't believe we kicked on day 1! Appreciate the love from everyone as we get #romphimseason going.

Posted by ACED Design on Monday, May 15, 2017

On its fundraising page, the company hilariously spoofs Apple's 1984 ad to show they're overthrowing the old order of men's fashion and assure dudes, who may be making their first foray into rompers, they'll love them.

"We promise that once you put it on, you won't wanna take this thing off," the site says. Watch the video here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME