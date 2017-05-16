Exercise/FitnessHere's How Little Exercise You Need to Boost Your Mood
Close up of trainers running through mossy terrain
Crime4 Men Plead Guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in 2013 Baruch College Student's Hazing Death
Raymond Lam
Gift Guide7 Father's Day Gifts for Dads Who Really Love Work
Father's Day Gift Guide 2017
Bill CosbyBill Cosby Says Racism Could Have Played a Part in Sexual Assault Allegations
Late Night Television

Stephen Colbert: President Trump's Leaker Is Himself

Jennifer Calfas
8:59 AM ET

President Donald Trump has repeatedly denounced that members of his administration are leaking news to media outlets and demanded efforts to discover who those individuals might be.

But Stephen Colbert thinks he knows Trump's biggest leaker: It's himself.

On Monday evening's Late Night with Stephen Colbert, the comedian riffed on new reports that revealed Trump disclosed classified information to Russian officials at a meeting at the White House last week.

"Well, ladies and gentlemen, I've got good news, and I got bad news," Colbert said. "The bad news: The Washington Post reports that Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minster and ambassador. O.K.? The good news: Trump found the leaker."

"It was fast," Colbert joked.

Colbert also pulled out key details from the Washington Post report that broke the story, including that Trump had gone off script in revealing these details to the Russians.

"That is unbelievable," Colbert said. "Trump had a script?"

The news of Trump's disclosure of classified intelligence comes just after he fired former FBI Director James Comey, citing his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. Critics of the Trump Administration have questioned his timing and motive since Comey was also investigating whether the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 U.S. election.

As a result of Comey's firing and the Post, among other reasons, Colbert suggested Trump should resign.

"It's yet another '70s reboot: Watergate 2: Resign Harder," Colbert joked, revealing a movie poster with Trump's and Nixon's faces on it. "This summer, he is a crook. To be fair, Nixon at least attempted a cover-up."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME