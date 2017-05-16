French fashion house Chanel has provoked accusations of cultural appropriation with its latest accessory: a boomerang with a price tag of about $1,500.

Boomerangs are an important symbol of Australia's Aboriginal heritage and depictions of the tool appear in rock art that could be among the oldest ever made by humans . But Chanel's take, which turns the traditional hunting weapon into a status symbol, has caused controversy, reports the Sydney Morning Herald .

“When I think about Aboriginal culture, I think @chanel,” activist and writer Nayuka Gorrie, one of many to call out the fashion house on Twitter, wrote . "Have decided to save for three years so I can connect with my culture via Chanel," she added.

Speaking to the Guardian , Nathan Sentance, an Indigenous project officer at the Australian Museum noted that at A$1,930, Chanel's boomerang cost nearly 10% of the average annual income of Indigenous Australians.

Chanel's resin and wood boomerang is one of four items that make up the label's "luxury sports collection." There is also a $1,600 tennis racket, a beach set for $3,600 and a $422 pack of tennis balls.

In a statement issued to various media outlets, Chanel said it was "extremely committed to respecting all cultures, and regrets that some may have felt offended."