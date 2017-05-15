World
Search
Sign In
celebritiesKaty Perry Went Full Fangirl at Paris Hilton's House Party
Katy Perry Hosts A MTV Movie Awards After Party At Las Palmas
PoliticsHillary Clinton's New PAC Used a Proverb With Questionable Origins
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks onstage at the Ms. Foundation for Women 2017 Gloria Awards Gala at Capitale on May 3, 2017 in New York City.
MillennialsHow Much Avocado Toast Would You Have to Give Up to Buy a Home?
avocado toast
celebritiesTaylor Swift Explains Why She Goes to Gigi Hadid for Life Advice
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 29, 2015
Forensic DNA Evidence Not Infallible
Forensic DNA Evidence Not Infallible Getty Images; Photo Illustration by Lauren M Jones for TIME
The Netherlands

Dutch Fertility Doctor Accused of Using His Own Sperm Instead of Donors'

Katie Reilly
6:12 PM ET

The late director of a Dutch fertility center is now the subject of a lawsuit accusing him of using his own sperm over several decades to conceive children at the clinic.

Twelve people conceived with sperm from the center — along with 10 mothers who were patients at the clinic — filed the lawsuit on Friday, requesting access to the DNA of Dr. Jan Karbaat, who ran the sperm bank from 1980 to 2009, according to the New York Times.

Karbaat died last month at 89 and said in his will that he did not want samples of his DNA taken.

The plaintiffs in the suit range in age from 8 to 36 years old. The allegations against Karbaat began when one of the plaintiffs, Moniek Wassenaar, noticed her resemblance to Karbaat.

In recent years, she visited Karbaat, who acknowledged that he might have been her biological father, though he declined to take a DNA test.

Karbaat's center was forced to close in 2009 because it failed to meet storage standards, the Times reported.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME