Katy Perry Went Full Fangirl at Paris Hilton's House Party

Katy Perry may be one of the world's biggest pop stars , but that doesn't mean she doesn't have her own moments of idolizing other icons. Over the weekend, the "Bon Appetit" singer attended a party at the home of none other than pioneering reality star, DJ, and fragrance entrepreneur Paris Hilton — and Perry Snapchatted her way through the whole experience, from hanging out in Hilton's legendary dog palace to posing with a larger-than-life mosaic of Hilton's face that adorns one of her walls.

"The realest queen in the game," Perry captioned one of her shots of artwork of Hilton, perhaps the highest praise one celebrity can bestow on another.

Paris clearly approved of Perry's fangirl experience, as she re-posted a number of Perry's snaps. And the party was a star-studded affair with more than just the duo in attendance: Iggy Azalea , Bella Thorne, and Sofia Richie were some of the other bold-faced names at Hilton's shindig, all of them taking full advantage of photo ops with Hilton's shoe collection and even a life-size cardboard cutout of the heiress.

For her part, Perry's been busy lately, and not just attending parties. She performed for the weekend's Wango Tango concert , and will soon be dropping a much-anticipated album, Witness , following the release of previous two singles "Chained to the Rhythm" and "Bon Appetit."

Watch the shenanigans above.