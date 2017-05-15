2 Crew Members Killed in Jet Crash Near New Jersey's Teterboro Airport

(CARLSTADT, N.J.) — Police say that two crew members have been killed in a jet crash near a small airport outside New York City.

Police in Carlstadt said that there were no passengers aboard the Learjet 35 when it went down around 3:30 p.m. Monday near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the jet left Philadelphia and went down in an industrial area in Carlstadt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation

A Carlstadt police spokesman says that the plane appeared to be listing to its side before it went down.

Town spokesman Joe Orlando says the plane crashed into a building in an industrial area.