U.S.
Search
Sign In
National Security'Highly Worrying': International Intelligence Officials Warn Trump Poses Security Risk
Burkhard Lischka
celebritiesThe History of Chrissy Teigen Making Fun of John Legend Online
2017 Time 100 Gala - Dinner
FranceFrench President Emmanuel Macron's Government Expected to Be Half Female
En Marche Leader Emmanuel Macron Casts Vote In First Round Of French Presidential Election
White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Meets With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Raymond Lam
Raymond Lam, center, leaves the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa. on May 15, 2017. Lam pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Chun "Michael" Deng, a fraternity pledge at Baruch College in New York.  Rich Schultz—AP
Crime

4 Men Plead Guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in 2013 Baruch College Student's Hazing Death

Associated Press
9:27 AM ET

(STROUDSBURG, Pa.) — Four men charged in a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that resulted in the 2013 death of a New York City college student have pleaded guilty in a Pennsylvania court to voluntary manslaughter.

Fraternity members at Pi Delta Psi physically abused Chun "Michael" Deng, a Baruch College student. They then tried to cover it up as the 19-year-old lay dying in their rented house in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, about 100 miles west of New York.

Defense attorneys had called Deng's death a fraternity prank gone horribly awry.

The four defendants, Kenny Kwan, Charles Lai, Raymond Lam and Sheldon Wong, also pleaded guilty Monday to hindering apprehension. Wong did not participate in the assault but helped organize the hazing.

The typical sentence range for voluntary manslaughter is 22 to 36 months.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME