4 Men Plead Guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in 2013 Baruch College Student's Hazing Death

Raymond Lam, center, leaves the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa. on May 15, 2017. Lam pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Chun "Michael" Deng, a fraternity pledge at Baruch College in New York. Rich Schultz—AP

(STROUDSBURG, Pa.) — Four men charged in a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that resulted in the 2013 death of a New York City college student have pleaded guilty in a Pennsylvania court to voluntary manslaughter.

Fraternity members at Pi Delta Psi physically abused Chun "Michael" Deng, a Baruch College student. They then tried to cover it up as the 19-year-old lay dying in their rented house in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, about 100 miles west of New York.

Defense attorneys had called Deng's death a fraternity prank gone horribly awry.

The four defendants, Kenny Kwan, Charles Lai, Raymond Lam and Sheldon Wong, also pleaded guilty Monday to hindering apprehension. Wong did not participate in the assault but helped organize the hazing.

The typical sentence range for voluntary manslaughter is 22 to 36 months.