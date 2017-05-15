Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
cybersecurityThe Latest Ransomware Attack Shows Why You Shouldn't Ignore Those Annoying Software Updates
480033425
genderMatthew Shepard's Mother: Multimillion-Dollar Hate Groups Are Bullying LGBTQ Children
White HouseWhite House: 'No Need' for Special Prosecutor in Russia Probe
US-POLITICS-BRIEFING
EducationSenator Cory Booker to UPenn Class of 2017: 'I See You, I Love You'
Cory Booker Marries Same Sex Couples As NJGay Marriage Law Goes Into Effect
Universal Studios Hollywood Hosts The Opening Of "The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter"
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: Actors Oliver Phelps (L) and James Phelps attend the Universal Studios Hollywood Hosts The Opening Of "The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter" at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 5, 2016 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi—WireImage
celebrities

Fred Weasley Wants You to Know He's Not on Tinder So Don't Get Catfished By This Other Guy

Raisa Bruner
3:19 PM ET

Tinder users, watch out for a catfish in the form a 22-year-old "Trent" who appears to be using a photo of Harry Potter actor James Phelps — one half of the fan-favorite Weasley twins — to swindle potential matches on the dating app. (That is, he says he's 22 and named Trent on the app, but nothing is certain in this confusing age of false identity manufacturing online.)

Thanks to the sharp eye of Twitter user Breezy, a long-term Phelps fan who said the actor was her "childhood crush," Trent has been summarily called out for using the photo. In fact, Trent displayed the same photo on his Tinder profile that Phelps currently uses as his own Twitter picture.

Phelps himself took to the social media platform to clear the air of the trickery, a prank that even the notoriously mischievous Weasley twins likely wouldn't condone. "For the record folks I am 100% NOT on Tinder," he confirmed for the general public — and for the sake of singles who might be hoodwinked by any identity-related antics (and, probably, disappointed that he's not on the app after all).

If you're trying to impersonate someone else, might we suggest Polyjuice Potion? It's proven much more effective than digital manipulation at transforming the user into their person of choice. Then again, Muggles might just want to stick to reality.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME