The Stars of Stranger Things and 13 Reasons Why Are Having a Bromance Moment on Twitter

In a meeting straight out of Netflix fans' wildest dreams, Stranger Things ' Finn Wolfhard (who plays Mike Wheeler) and 13 Reasons Why 's Dylan Minnette (who plays Clay Jensen) have developed a burgeoning bromance that includes charming Twitter interactions and a mutual appreciation for music.

The pair met up IRL recently at the Strange '80s benefit concert, where they both performed with their respective musical acts — Wolfhard fronts the band Calpurnia, while Minnette is a part of the band, Wallows — and expressed much mutual respect for each other, which later showed up in their tweets to one another.

In one tweet, Wolfhard shared a photo of the two of them along with the caption, "What a handsome young man," to which Minnette replied, "I want to be like @FinnSkata when I grow up."

I want to be like @FinnSkata when I grow up. https://t.co/kLbAqJ5Fab - Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) May 15, 2017

A later tweet has the pair planning on doing a show together with their two bands.

How bout some shows with @wallowsmusic one day? - Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) May 15, 2017

A mashup between the stars of Stranger Things and 13 Reasons Why ? We can't think of anything better.