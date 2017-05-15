Newsfeed
celebrities

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Goes to Gigi Hadid for Life Advice

Raisa Bruner
5:41 PM ET

In a new cover story for Harper's Bazaar, Gigi Hadid offers a peek into her life as an in-demand model. Appropriately for the supernova-status model, the accompanying photo shoot for the story took place at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where Hadid got to prepare for a Star Trek-ready future. What does it take to make it to the top of the famously competitive industry? Hadid's good friend Taylor Swift weighed in.

“As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice,” the singer told Bazaar. “She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people... Gigi’s #1 rule is to treat people the way she’d want to be treated, so she’s on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are, and actually listens to their response. She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that.”

As one of the latest generation's crop of Instagram superstars," Hadid is one of the most recognizable faces in fashion and beauty today, alongside her gang of all-star friends like Swift. At just 22, she's known for fronting major brand campaigns as well as contributing her design eye to Tommy Hilfiger and Stuart Weitzman, and even going behind the camera to photograph her boyfriend, "Pillowtalk" singer and Taylor Swift collaborator Zayn Malik.

