A 7-year-old Louisiana boy was accidentally shot inside his elementary school classroom Monday, authorities said.

The Moss Bluff Elementary School student is in stable condition and undergoing surgery, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. It's unclear where he was shot.

The sheriff said another student brought the weapon to school. After the gun fell out of the child’s backpack, another student picked it up and apparently pulled the trigger, striking the 7-year-old.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages but it has been determined a 7 year old student was accidentally shot in his classroom. - Calcasieu Sheriff (@CalcasieuSO) May 15, 2017

Authorities said the morning incident, which is under investigation, was isolated to one classroom. “No other children are in danger,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.