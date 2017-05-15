The cast of NBC's Will & Grace took to song to introduce the show's return to the small screen — after more than a decade off the air — in the first full trailer for the upcoming season .

The trailer opens with Debra Messing , who plays Grace, expressing concern that the revival won't be the same as the original show (a concern many fans undoubtedly share). But co-stars Eric McCormack (Will), Megan Mullally (Karen) and Sean Hayes (Jack) quickly convince her otherwise in a musical routine that brings the gang back together. It turns out not much has changed, after all — including Grace's apartment and Karen's disdain for Grace's outfits.

The forthcoming season of Will & Grace comes amid a high point for TV revivals and follows years of the show's actors expressing a desire to reunite . NBC ordered the revival straight-to-series and included it in its Thursday night lineup, aiming to bring a return to its "must-see-TV" brand.

Watch the trailer above.