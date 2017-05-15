SyriaAirstrikes on ISIS-Held Syrian Village and Town Kill at Least 32, Say Activists
Television

The Cast of Will & Grace Returns in a Musical Trailer

Mahita Gajanan
1:38 PM ET

The cast of NBC's Will & Grace took to song to introduce the show's return to the small screen — after more than a decade off the air — in the first full trailer for the upcoming season.

The trailer opens with Debra Messing, who plays Grace, expressing concern that the revival won't be the same as the original show (a concern many fans undoubtedly share). But co-stars Eric McCormack (Will), Megan Mullally (Karen) and Sean Hayes (Jack) quickly convince her otherwise in a musical routine that brings the gang back together. It turns out not much has changed, after all — including Grace's apartment and Karen's disdain for Grace's outfits.

The forthcoming season of Will & Grace comes amid a high point for TV revivals and follows years of the show's actors expressing a desire to reunite. NBC ordered the revival straight-to-series and included it in its Thursday night lineup, aiming to bring a return to its "must-see-TV" brand.

Watch the trailer above.

